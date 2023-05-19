Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela flaunts blue lips on Day 3, netizens call her 'Doraemon ki behen'

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has been making waves at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023. She has been belting out one look after another and has been making her presence felt at the French Riviera for three days now. The actress is known for not shying away while experimenting with her fashion sense and her appearances on the Cannes 2023 red carpet have been proof enough.

While Urvashi's looks on the first two days of the Cannes Film Festival were liked by the netizens, she is now getting brutally trolled after she took everyone by surprise by putting on a blue lipstick.

Yes, you read that right! Urvashi ditched the regular shades of reds, pinks and browns, and made heads turn as she stepped out of her car with bright blue lips.

Urvashi Rautela flaunts blue lips at Cannes 2023

Several pictures and videos of Urvashi have gone viral on the internet, and in those, she can be seen walking around and posing for the shutterbugs confidently with a bright blue lipstick on.

On the third day of Cannes 2023, Urvashi attended the screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in an elaborate cream and blue gown by designer Saiid Kobeisy.

She paired it with an exquisite diamond neckpiece, a tiny potli bag and of course, her blue lipstick which matched her feathery outfit.

However, netizens did not seem to approve of her look who brutally trolled her for the out-of-the-box fashion choice. "Doraemon ki behn lag rhi hai," a user commented, while another likened it to lips stained with ink.

"It seems she kissed a venomous blue frog," another netizen wrote.

Urvashi Rautela at Cannes 2023

Urvashi has been presenting new looks at the French Riviera every day since the first day of Cannes Film Festival 2023.

On Day 1, she grabbed eyeballs in a dramatic hot pink ruffled dress, but the alligator neckpiece that she paired it with became the highlight of her look.

On the second day, she once again went for some safe ruffles, but this time she opted for a light orange colour.

On the work front, Urvashi is currently being seen in 'Inspector Avinash' which is streaming on Jio Cinema.

