Urvashi Rautela accused of wearing FAKE crocodile neckpiece at Cannes 2023, netizens say 'She lied on camera'

Actress Urvashi Rautela has grabbed attention for her sartorial choices at the 76th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

In her first look from Cannes 2023, Urvashi wore a larger-than-life pink gown with a 'crocodile' necklace, which she claimed was from Cartier. It was earlier reported that the designer necklace, featuring diamonds and emeralds, was worth a whopping ₹200 crore.

Did Urvashi wear 'shoddy and ugly' copy of Cartier at Cannes?

However, her choice of jewellery was mocked by netizens. Soon after her pictures went viral, several social media users also pointed out that the neckpiece was not original Cartier. The actress has been accused of wearing a copy of Cartier. Yes, you read that right.

An Instagram user Arundhati De-Sheth, who is a jewellery consultant, shared several pictures of Uravshi and claimed that the neckpiece is made by Jia Diamonds. She also slammed the actress for wearing a poor 'shoddy and ugly' copy of a historic piece.

Netizens accuse Uravshi of lying on camera

Several users on Reddit also slammed the actress of lying. In an interview to Brut India, Urvashi had reportedly said, "People who don't have the right information, those are the people who are writing bizarre comments about my necklace. But people, who know about the history of that jewellery, it is such an iconic piece, they will absolutely fall in love with the crocodile neckpiece. Actually, it is a very iconic piece... it is historic. In fact, I wasn't aware of this, but I got to know that it was worn by Monica Bellucci back in 2006 at Cannes. I had absolutely no idea about it."

Sharing a picture of Urvashi wearing the necklace along with the original Cartier piece, a user wrote, "I’m sorry but I really don’t think the one she wore is the real deal 😭 I mean her’s looks like a plastic version compared to the one that she’s talking about. And the green crocodile is on the wrong side."

"Can't believe that she wore a piece that was inspired by Cartier (saw the matching earrings too) and lied on camera that it's iconic and has a history," another user wrote.

"I’m confused. She lied about what she wore.. gave us information that will help us to prove her lie. Anyways next, I don’t expect any better from her," read a comment under a post on Reddit.

Take a look at some other comments here:

About the iconic neckpiece

Designed by the French brand, Cartier, the neckpiece is one of its most legendary pieces. It features two crocodiles and was commissioned in 1975. In 2018, it was reported by Forbes that one crocodile was crafted in ‘18-karat yellow gold and more than 1,000 brilliant-cut fancy intense yellow diamonds’. The diamonds weigh around 60.02 carats. The other one was sculpted in ‘18-karat white gold having 1,060 emeralds of 66.86 carats’.

Urvashi at Cannes 2023

The actress is known for not shying away while experimenting with her fashion sense and her appearances on the Cannes 2023 red carpet have been proof enough.

On the second day, she went for some safe ruffles, but opted for a light orange colour.

On the third day of Cannes 2023, Urvashi attended the screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in an elaborate cream and blue gown by designer Saiid Kobeisy.

She paired it with an exquisite diamond neckpiece, a tiny potli bag and of course, her blue lipstick which matched her feathery outfit.

On the work front, Urvashi is currently being seen in 'Inspector Avinash' which is streaming on Jio Cinema.