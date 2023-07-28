Prabhas’ Facebook Account Hacked, Adipurush Actor Issues Statement |

Superstar Prabhas, who is all set for his upcoming mega projects like Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD issued a statement after his Facebook account was hacked. On Thursday, two viral videos captioned ‘Unlucky Humans’ and ‘Ball fails around the world’ were posted on his feed which led to massive trolling. The actor took to Instagram stories and clarified the same.

Prabhas wrote, "Hello everyone, my Facebook page has been compromised. Team is sorting this out." The videos have been taken down and the actor's page has been restored.

Prabhas' last film Adipurush directed by Om Raut received flak after it was released last month. The film, which is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana drew ire over certain dialogues. In the wake of such flak, the makers revamped the lines. All India Cine Workers Association also wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Mumbai Police, demanding the registration of a case against the producer, director, and writer of the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will next be seen in Salaar, which also stars Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Titled Salaar Part-1: Ceasefire, it is all set to hit the theatres on September 28, in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. The film is helmed by the KGF director Prashanth Neel.

Prabhas also has sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD which also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema. The film's premise, set in the distant future of 2898 AD, seamlessly blends futuristic elements with rich storytelling, offering an unparalleled and immersive cinematic experience. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)