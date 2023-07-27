'Please Spare Me': Vivek Agnihotri Slams FAKE News About The Vaccine War Clashing With Prabhas' Salaar |

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film The Vaccine War slammed reports of him clashing with Prabhas’ Salaar. Vivek’s film was supposed to release on August 15 but was postponed to Dussehra on October 24, 2023. Meanwhile, Prabhas’ film will hit the big screens on September 28.

Vivek shared the “fake quote” that is being circulated in his name. It read, "I've won clashing against Prabhas (Radhe Shyam) with my The Kashmir Files. I'm going to repeat the same clash with him this time with my The Vaccine War.”

Clarifying the same, the filmmaker tweeted, “Who is spreading such fake news attributing fake quotes to me? I respect Prabhas who is a mega mega star doing mega mega budget films. We make non-starter, small-budget, people’s films. There is no comparison between us. Please spare me.”

Vivek's film The Vaccine War stars Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, and Raima Sen. The film also stars Sapthami Gowda. While keeping the film's details under wraps but the title reveals its underlying theme. The Vaccine War alludes to the exploration of Indian bio-scientists and their groundbreaking indigenous vaccines.

The film aims to honor the unwavering dedication of the medical community and scientists who stood tall during the unprecedented challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Expect a compelling narrative that unveils remarkable chapters of resilience and innovation when the movie hits the theatre. Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Pallavi Joshi 'The Vaccine War' is all set to hit the theatres in 11 languages.

Speaking about the film Vivek earlier said, "When The Kashmir Files was postponed during the COVID lockdown, I started researching on it. Then we started researching with the scientists of ICMR & NIV who made our own vaccine possible. Their story of struggle and sacrifice was overwhelming and while researching we understood how these scientists fought a war waged against India not just by foreign agencies but even our own people. Yet, we won against superpowers by making the fastest, cheapest, and safest vaccine. I thought this story must be told so that every Indian can feel proud of their country."

