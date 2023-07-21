Prabhas' Sci-Fi Film 'Kalki 2898 AD' Called 'Cheaper Copy' Of Star Wars & Dune

Prabhas' much-anticipated film, Kalki 2898 AD, made its grand debut at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con, leaving fans and critics alike buzzing with excitement.

Directed by the talented Nag Ashwin, the movie promises to take audiences on an extraordinary journey into a futuristic realm never before explored in Indian cinema.

NETIZENS POINT OUT SIMILARITY AFTER FIRST GLIMPSE UNVEILED

The first glimpse of Kalki 2898 AD revealed a breathtaking dystopian world, where Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas take centre stage as fierce warriors, battling in a war-torn landscape.

Prabhas, in particular, has been cast as the saviour of the people, instilling intrigue and anticipation about his character's role in the film. Furthermore, the glimpse teasingly hinted at a formidable antagonist, shrouded in mystery, adding to the suspense surrounding the movie.

However, as with any big reveal, the Internet's opinions were swift to pour in. On Reddit, users sparked discussions likening the film to Timothee Chalamet's Dune, a critically acclaimed science fiction epic.

PRABHAS FANS DEFEND THE FILM

While some commenters acknowledged the resemblance, others defended the uniqueness of Kalki 2898 AD, recognizing the fresh and unexplored setting in the realm of Indian cinema. The contrasting views on social media painted a picture of intrigue and excitement, further building up anticipation for the film's release.

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD were not shy about their ambitions for the film. According to a press statement, they promised to deliver an unparalleled and immersive cinematic experience, taking the audience to uncharted territories within the Indian film industry.

Director Nag Ashwin shared his inspiration behind the ambitious project, citing his profound affection for both the Indian epic Mahabharata and the legendary Star Wars franchise.

Combining these two beloved worlds led to the creation of Kalki 2898 AD, a one-of-a-kind venture that aspires to carve a niche in the sci-fi genre, unique to Indian cinema.

ABOUT THE FILM

With its star-studded cast and innovative vision, Kalki 2898 AD is set to be a cinematic spectacle that enthusiasts of both science fiction and mythology can eagerly anticipate. T

he film's narrative promises to be a potent blend of futuristic elements and epic sagas, making it a standout offering that will surely captivate audiences upon its release next year.

