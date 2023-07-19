Project K: Prabhas' Fierce FIRST Look From Nag Ashwin's Sci-Fi Thriller Out Now!

After several months of anticipation and hype, the makers of Project K have finally unveiled the first look of Prabhas from the science fiction film. Directed by Nag Ashwin, 'Project K' is reportedly set to release in two installments, with the first one scheduled for a January 2024 release.

'Project K' promises to be a revolutionary cinematic experience, and fans are waiting with bated breath to get some information about the film.

However, the makers have been careful so far to avoid any leaks, be it about the story or the looks of the characters.

Prabhas' first look from Project K

On Wednesday, Prabhas' look in Project K was finally unveiled by the makers, and within no time, it went viral on the internet.

In the poster, Prabhas looks fierce as ever in an iron armour and hair all disheveled. The still seems to be from a battleground of sorts, and the actor can be seen ready to pack a punch.

"The Hero rises. From now, the Game changes. This is Rebel Star #Prabhas from #ProjectK," the makers captioned the poster.

Project K at Comic Con

Meanwhile, Project K is set to make history as it has become the first-ever Indian film to make its debut at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023.

Project K is a multilingual sci-fi film produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, boasting an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, each portraying pivotal roles that will contribute to the film's narrative.

Project K is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

