First Look of Deepika Padukone From Project K Unveiled! Makers To Release First Glimpse On This Day

Late on Monday evening, the first look poster of Deepika Padukone's character from Project K was unveiled on social media with the makers also sharing that the film's first glimpse will be revealed in India on July 21 and on July 20 in the US.

In an update shared by film analyst and critic Taran Adarsh, the caption read, "PROJECT K’: DEEPIKA PADUKONE’S FIRST LOOK OUT NOW…" The 'Pathaan' actress is shown to be staring at infinity in the poster. Check out her look below.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is already making waves internationally by becoming the first Indian movie to be showcased at San Diego Comic-Con, this year.

The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani as the primary cast. Touted to be a high-budget mythological sci-fi movie, the music of the film has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Earlier, the film has gained prominence to new heights by featuring on New York's iconic Times Square billboard. Following the footsteps of Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara, who graced the famed billboard with an ad for a renowned jewellery brand and the celebration of Vijay's birthday through a video screening, Project K is now giving fans of Telugu cinema to rejoice further

One of the most highly-anticipated multi-starrers, the film boasts of extreme potential from its star cast to the makers to the ambitious storyline that it boasts of. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the movie is slated for worldwide release on January 12, 2024.

