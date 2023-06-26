Project K: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Big B & Other Actors' Fees REVEALED!

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 26, 2023
Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan's Project K has created a lot of buzz ever since it was announced
The film, also starring Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani, is all set to hit the big screens in 2024
Here's how much the lead actors have charged for their roles in Nag Ashwin's film:
According to a film critic and trade analyst, Deepika Padukone has charged Rs 10 crore for the film
Prabhas, on the other hand, will reportedly get Rs 150 crore of his role. He is the highest paid actor in the film
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly charged Rs 10 crore for the film
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who is the latest addition to the film, has charged Rs 20 crore
Bollywood actress Disha Patani will take home Rs 10 crore for his role in Project K
Thanks For Reading!