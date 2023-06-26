Before Pasoori, Kartik Aaryan Starred In These 7 Song Remakes

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 26, 2023
The iconic Pakistani song, 'Pasoori', has been remade as 'Pasoori Nu' in Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's upcoming film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'
While the original was sung by Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, the new version has been recorded by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar
This is not the first time that Kartik has starred in the remake of a song in his films
Here's a list of 7 song remakes which featured Kartik
In 2022, Kartik recreated the famous Bhool Bhulaiyaa title track and the iconic hook step with his own twist, which originally belonged to the 2007 film
In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik also featured in the remake of 'Ami Je Tomar' from the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)
Kartik starred in the remake of the cult song 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare' in Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), which was originally a part of 'Dulhe Raja' (1998)
Kartik Aaryan featured in the remake of Salman Khan's 'Character Dheela' in the film 'Shehzada' (2023)
The song 'Dooriyan' from Love Aaj Kal (2009) was remade as 'Yeh Dooriyan' in the film 'Love Aaj Kal 2'
'Bom Diggy' was released in 2017 by British singers Zack Knight and Jasmin Walia. In 2018, the song was recreated by Knight for Kartik's film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
The song 'Chhote Chhote Peg' from Kartik's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has been inspired by the song 'Dil Tote Tote Ho Gaya' from Bichhoo (2000)
