Deepika Padukone Supports Hollywood Actors’ Strike, To Ditch Project K Launch At Comic Con 

As ‘Project K’ makers and star cast are all set to premiere the first glimpse of the film at San Diego Comic-Con, it is reported that one of the film’s lead actors Deepika Padukone will not be attending the launch due to Hollywood actors and writers’ strike. For those unversed, Deepika is a member of the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). SAG-AFTRA declared its strike against the film and television industries marking only the second time in Hollywood history that actors have joined writers on the picket lines.

According to the guidelines, SAG-AFTRA members will not be able to attend premieres, do interviews for completed work, go to awards shows, attend film festivals, or even promote projects on social media while the strike is in effect. More than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) began the strike in May, claiming they aren't paid fairly in the streaming era.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra Jonas extended her support to the ongoing strike. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a post which she captioned, “I stand with my union and colleagues. In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow.” Several reports also stated that the filming for her upcoming project, ‘Heads Of State’ would also be halted or postponed due to the strike.

The makers of 'Project K' revealed the first look of Bollywood star Deepika Padukone from the much-anticipated film, describing her character as a hope for a better tomorrow. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the big-budget sci-fi movie also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Disha Patani also rounds out the cast of the multilingual movie.

Kicking off the SDCC celebration, Vyjayanthi Movies will offer fans a look at the film as part of an opening night party on July 19. On July 20, the film's team will host a panel titled "This is Project K: First Glimpse of India's Mytho-Sci-fi Epic". The full title, teaser trailer, and release date will also be revealed.

