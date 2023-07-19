Is Prabhas' Project K First Look Copied From Iron Man? Netizens Say 'Every Masterpiece Has Its Cheap Copy'

The first look of Prabhas from his much-awaited film Project K was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday (July 19) and within no time, it went viral on the internet.

In the poster, Prabhas looks fierce as ever in an iron armour and hair all disheveled. The still seems to be from a battleground of sorts, and the actor can be seen ready to pack a punch.

Fans were quick to notice the similarities between the poster and a still from Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man. "Project-K first look poster copied from Iron Man! Such lame editing, the face of Prabhas looks clearly photoshopped, is this going to be another Adipurush?" a Twitter user wrote along with a collage featuring Iron Man and Prabhas' character.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Project K at Comic Con

Meanwhile, Project K is set to make history as it has become the first-ever Indian film to make its debut at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is a multilingual sci-fi film produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, boasting an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, each portraying pivotal roles that will contribute to the film's narrative.

Earlier, the film gained prominence to new heights by featuring on New York's iconic Times Square billboard. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

