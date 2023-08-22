Prabhas Recreates Scene Inspired By Chiranjeevi In Kalki 2898 AD As A Tribute On Actor's Birthday - WATCH Leaked Video

In a heartwarming gesture, Tollywood's favourite hero, Prabhas, has taken a step back in time to honor the iconic Megastar Chiranjeevi on his birthday.

Celebrating the legacy of the Telugu cinema's matinee idol, Prabhas and the team behind the highly anticipated sci-fi thriller "Kalki 2898 AD" have left fans in awe witnessing the unique tribute.

KALKI 2898 AD TEAM SURPRISES CHIRANJEEVI

Prabhas, known for his PAN India appeal, effortlessly recreated the scene inspired by the legendary south actor, evoking an aura of nostalgia.

The video post, accompanied by the caption "Straight from the hearts and editing room of Kalki 2898 AD," holds a special place in Prabhas's heart as well, given his avid admiration for Megastar Chiranjeevi. The video has since taken social media platforms by storm, sparking conversations among fans and admirers alike.

The "Kalki 2898 AD" crew shared this scene leak straight from their editing room, drawing inspiration from "Chiru Leaks." This sneak peek into the upcoming movie features Prabhas recreating a memorable sequence from Chiranjeevi's industry-hit "Gang Leader."

The scene, in which Chiru wields a portable gas burner, remains a fan-favourite moment.

ABOUT KALKI 2898 AD

'Kalki 2898 AD', the upcoming Nag Ashwin directorial, has already captured global attention following the release of its tantalizing teaser.

With a star-studded ensemble including Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, the movie's buzz is palpable. However, it's the team's surprise tribute to Megastar Chiranjeevi that's currently stealing the spotlight.

