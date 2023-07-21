Why Is Amitabh Bachchan Wearing Bandages In Kalki 2898 AD? |

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently joined the panel discussion via a live Zoom call at San Diego Comic-Con to discuss his upcoming film Kalki 2989 AD directed by Nag Ashwin. The film stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Kalki 2898 AD promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema.

The film's premise, set in the distant future of 2898 AD, seamlessly blends futuristic elements with rich storytelling, offering an unparalleled and immersive cinematic experience. The one-minute 15-second teaser is set in a dark and sci-fi futuristic world. It begins with a glimpse of a war-torn time period, where people are being treated violently by the oppressor, and they are running for their lives. It shows a message flashing when the world is taken over by darkness, a force will rise. The end begins now.

It also shows Big B fully covered in bandages and doing some action. As per reports, the megastar’s character has traits of Ashwathama from the Mahabharat. Ashwathama was one of the most powerful warriors. He was the son of Dronacharya and fought against the Pandavas in the war of Kurukshetra. When Ashwathama caused irreparable harm to the Pandavas by attacking their families, Lord Krishna cursed him for 3000 years that he will roam the forests with blood and puss oozing out of his injuries and cry for death. A fan theory suggests that Amitabh’s bandages are to cover these wounds.

At the SDCC, Big B expressed his pride in being a part of the film. "When Nagi approached me for this film, I was drawn by his outstanding work in the past. 'Project K' has been an unusual and exciting experience, with incredible research behind it. I have shared some wonderful moments with the team during the shooting, and I would like to thank everyone at Comic-Con for having us. I hope you like what you see, and when we release the film next year, you like it even better!"

He revealed: "When Nagi told me we were chosen to go to Comic-Con, I was unaware of how significant this was. My son enlightened me about the magnitude of this opportunity."

Produced by C Aswani Dutt from Vyjayanthi Movies, the magnum opus is set to release on January 12, 2024.