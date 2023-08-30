SS Rajamouli To Star In Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD?

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has captivated the audience so far by making wonders from behind the cameras as a director, but looks like he is now set to stun the audience by facing the camera in the upcoming magnum opus, Kalki 2898 AD. The film is reportedly set to bring the dynamic duo of Rajamouli and Prabhas together once again, after their blockbuster collaborations, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Last time Prabhas and Rajamouli had joined hands, they had created a storm at the box office. Both the films of the Baahubali franchise wrecked havoc across the country and are among the top 10 highest-grossing films in the history of Indian cinema.

Rajamouli is currently basking in the mammoth success of his last directorial, RRR, which went on to win an Oscar, among tens of other achievements.

SS Rajamouli to star in Kalki 2898 AD?

If recent reports are to be believed, Rajamouli is set to appear in a special cameo in Kalki 2898 AD, and his role will be an important one in the film's narrative.

Neither the makers of Kalki 2898 AD, nor Rajamouli himself, have shared an official statement on the rumours yet, but if the reports are indeed true, then it will be one of the biggest casting coups in today's times.

It is to be noted that Rajamouli also had a cameo in his own directorial, Baahubali: The Beginning, which starred Prabhas in the titular role.kalki

Read Also Prabhas To Undergo Knee Surgery After Wrapping Up Kalki 2898 AD

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is being directed by Nag Ashwin and it is touted to be one of the most ambitious projects in present time.

Besides Prabhas, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan, and other big names from Bollywood as well as south.

Recent reports also claimed that Dulquer Salmaan will be seen playing a cameo, but the actor has remained tightlipped about the same.

The first glimpse of Kalki 2898 AD was released a few days ago, and it hinted at a post-apocalypse survival narrative. The film is slated to hit the cinemas in 2024.