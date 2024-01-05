 PHOTO: Prabhas Wishes Kalki 2898 AD Co-Star Deepika Padukone On 38th Birthday, Calls Her 'Most Beautiful'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPHOTO: Prabhas Wishes Kalki 2898 AD Co-Star Deepika Padukone On 38th Birthday, Calls Her 'Most Beautiful'

PHOTO: Prabhas Wishes Kalki 2898 AD Co-Star Deepika Padukone On 38th Birthday, Calls Her 'Most Beautiful'

The 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' actor took to Instagram stories and shared a picture of Deepika.

ANIUpdated: Friday, January 05, 2024, 12:43 PM IST
article-image

It's Deepika Padukone's birthday today and Prabhas extended warm wishes to her. The 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' actor took to Instagram stories and shared a picture of Deepika.

He wrote, "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful @Deepikapadukone! May your year be as stunning as you are! #Kalki2898AD" Notably, Prabhas and Deepika will be seen together in 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in the lead roles.

Read Also
Deepika Padukone's Top 10 Beauty Secrets
article-image
Read Also
Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Old BTS Video Goes Viral As Fans Laud Their Chemistry In Fighter...
article-image

The film is set to hit theatres on January 12, 2024. It is expected to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacular set in the future.

The grand unveiling of 'Kalki 2898 AD' took place at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), where the film captivated audiences with its visionary concept and strong visuals. The new title perfectly encapsulates the essence of the film, generating curiosity and excitement among fans and cinephiles worldwide.

The one-minute-sixteen-second teaser showcased a world set in the future and a few glimpses of Deepika, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Read Also
Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone & Other Actors' Fees Revealed
article-image
Read Also
PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh Can't Get Enough Of Deepika Padukone As Ram Leela Turns 10
article-image

Meanwhile, the birthday girl will also be seen in 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

She also has 'The Intern' alongside Amitabh Bachchan and 'Singham Again' in her kitty.

Read Also
Deepika Padukone Opens Up On Having Babies With Ranveer Singh: 'We Look Forward To The Day...'
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Police Force Trailer: Same Old Rohit Shetty Cop Universe But On A Different Screen (WATCH)

Indian Police Force Trailer: Same Old Rohit Shetty Cop Universe But On A Different Screen (WATCH)

Indian Police Force Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra Arrives In Style; Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Rohit...

Indian Police Force Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra Arrives In Style; Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Rohit...

Old Video Of Animal Actor Manjot Singh Saving A Girl From Committing Suicide Goes Viral (WATCH) 

Old Video Of Animal Actor Manjot Singh Saving A Girl From Committing Suicide Goes Viral (WATCH) 

Naagin 3 Actress Surbhi Jyoti To Tie The Knot With Boyfriend Sumit Suri In March 2024?

Naagin 3 Actress Surbhi Jyoti To Tie The Knot With Boyfriend Sumit Suri In March 2024?

Sonam Kapoor Looks Ethereal In Outfit Made From Vintage Banarasi Saree With Real Gold Weave

Sonam Kapoor Looks Ethereal In Outfit Made From Vintage Banarasi Saree With Real Gold Weave