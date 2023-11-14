PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh Can't Get Enough Of Deepika Padukone As Ram Leela Turns 10

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 14, 2023
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone has completed 10 years of its release.
On this occasion, Ranveer Singh shared unseen pictures with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone.
Dressed in her Leela character, Deepika Padukone posed for a picture clicked by Ranveer Singh.
Ram Leela is a special film for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as the duo fell in love on the sets of the film.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a special appearance in the song Ram Chahe Leela, which was sung by Bhoomi Trivedi.
Sharing the photos on Instagram, Ranveer Singh captioned, "10 years of RamLeela - the one that changed our lives forever … in more ways than one!"
Ranveer Singh, who was dressed in his character Ram's outfit, shared a selfie with the director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, on the sets of the movie.
Released in 2013, Ram Leela was based on the tragedy Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare.
Ram Leela also starred Supriya Pathak, Richa Chadha, Sharad Kelkar, Gulshan Devaiah, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, and Abhimanyu Singh.