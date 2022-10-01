68th National Film Awards: Complete List of Winners

By: PTI | October 01, 2022
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday conferred cinema veteran Asha Parekh with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and honoured other winners of the 68th National Film Awards.
Ajay Devgn along with Suriya, was given the best actor honour for "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Suriya was awarded for his performance in "Soorarai Pottru", the biggest winner of the National Film Awards this year.
Devgn said he shared his win with all his fans. "Not counting the wins or the blessings, just feeling grateful for all of it. Most importantly, your love. I share this win with all of you," the actor, who also won the award as producer of "Tanhaji...", he said in an Instagram post.
After receiving the award, Suriya called the win "special". "This honour means a lot... It's a very special and I'm happy that I got it for "Soorarai Pottru"," the actor told PTI.
"Tanhaji..." bagged the two other awards-- best popular film providing wholesome entertainment and best costume design for Nachiket Barve and Mahesh Sherla.
The late Malayalam filmmaker Sachidanandan KR was posthumously awarded best director for "Ayyappanum Koshiyum". His wife received the award.
The film also took home best supporting actor for Biju Menon, best action direction (stunt choreography) and best playback female singer for Nanchamma, a tribal folk singer, who received a standing ovation as she came on the stage to receive her award from the president.
The award for best playback singer male was given to Rahul Deshpande for Marathi film "Mi Vasantrao".
The best Hindi film prize went to "Toolsidas Junior", directed by Mridul Toolsidas. The Ashutosh Gowariker production, which was the last film appearance of late actor Rajiv Kapoor, also received a special jury mention for child actor Varun Buddhadev.
