Durga Puja 2022: Take fashion cues from these actresses

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 30, 2022

Durga Puja is just round the corner. Pujo and fashion are almost synonymous. If you are looking for last-minute ideas for Puja looks, take inspiration from these actresses

Rani Mukerji's yellow saree is perfect for Durga Puja

Susmita Sen's pink floral saree with gold jewellery perfectly compliments the festival

Instagram

Bipasha Basu's bold makeup with the hot pink saree is perfect fashion inspo for the season

Instagram

Mouni's off white lehenga paired with green emerald jewellery can be your your go-to look for Durga Puja

Instagram

Kajol's elegant plain yellow saree with a choker can be a go-to look for Pujo

Instagram

Sumona Chakravarti's green embroidered gharara set is the look one must try

Instagram

Munmun Dutta's pink lehenga is the ideal outfit to wear during Durga Puja

Instagram

Nothing can beat Tanishaa Mukerji's low cut blouse with a golden waist belt for the occasion

You can also rock the minimal look like Swastika Mukherjee's plain white sleeveless saree with bold eyes

Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty's white lehenga is the look that will make people's head turn

Instagram

