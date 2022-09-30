GQ Style Awards: Nora Fatehi, Esha Gupta and others dazzle on the red carpet

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 30, 2022
Several celebs walked the red carpet of the GQ Style Awards 2022 on Thursday evening. Nora Fatehi looked drop-dead gorgeous in a yellow thigh-slit gown
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Rohit Saraf dazzled the red carpet in a suit
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Esha Gupta kept it edgy in a blue and black cutout bodysuit
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Vijay Varma looked dashing in his black see through suit
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Mithila Palkar sizzled the red carpet in a pink midriff gown
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Chitrangda Singh looked ethereal in golden cape dress with a thigh high slit
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shantanu Maheshwari also aced the red carpet look
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Angad Bedi looked ravishing in black suit as he posed for the cameras
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shriya Pilgaonkar looked radiant in blue co-ord which she paired with a shimmery purse
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Both Sanjana Sanghi and Babil Khan looked stunning as they posed for the cameras
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Rhea Chakraborty looked elegant in black thigh-slit gown
Photo by Viral Bhayani
