GQ Style Awards: Nora Fatehi, Esha Gupta and others dazzle on the red carpet

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 30, 2022

Several celebs walked the red carpet of the GQ Style Awards 2022 on Thursday evening. Nora Fatehi looked drop-dead gorgeous in a yellow thigh-slit gown

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rohit Saraf dazzled the red carpet in a suit

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Esha Gupta kept it edgy in a blue and black cutout bodysuit

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Vijay Varma looked dashing in his black see through suit

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Mithila Palkar sizzled the red carpet in a pink midriff gown

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Chitrangda Singh looked ethereal in golden cape dress with a thigh high slit

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shantanu Maheshwari also aced the red carpet look

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Angad Bedi looked ravishing in black suit as he posed for the cameras

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shriya Pilgaonkar looked radiant in blue co-ord which she paired with a shimmery purse

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Both Sanjana Sanghi and Babil Khan looked stunning as they posed for the cameras

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rhea Chakraborty looked elegant in black thigh-slit gown

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

Lokmat Style Awards: Celebs dazzle on the red carpet
Find out More