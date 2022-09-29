Lokmat Style Awards: Celebs dazzle on the red carpet

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 29, 2022
Bollywood and television celebs glammed up on Wednesday night and put their best foot forward at the Lokmat Style Awards 2022. Shraddha Kapoor was a sight to behold in a shimmery gown
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ananya Panday looked pretty in an ivory and gold lehenga
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Tejasswi Prakash looked like a total diva in a golden blouse with plunging neckline and beige saree
Photo by Viral Bhayani
She was accompanied by beau Karan Kundrra, who sported a royal all-black look
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Tamannaah Bhatia aced the boho look on the red carpet
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Vidya Balan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Rashmika Mandanna
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Hina Khan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shamita Shetty
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Raqesh Bapat
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Photo by Viral Bhayani