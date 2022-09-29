Lokmat Style Awards: Celebs dazzle on the red carpet

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 29, 2022

Bollywood and television celebs glammed up on Wednesday night and put their best foot forward at the Lokmat Style Awards 2022. Shraddha Kapoor was a sight to behold in a shimmery gown

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ananya Panday looked pretty in an ivory and gold lehenga

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tejasswi Prakash looked like a total diva in a golden blouse with plunging neckline and beige saree

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She was accompanied by beau Karan Kundrra, who sported a royal all-black look

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tamannaah Bhatia aced the boho look on the red carpet

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Vidya Balan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rashmika Mandanna

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Hina Khan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shamita Shetty

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Raqesh Bapat

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Photo by Viral Bhayani