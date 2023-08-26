WATCH: Kriti Sanon Visits Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple After Winning National Award For Mimi

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has all the reasons to celebrate as she recently won the National Award for Best Actress for her 2021 film Mimi. After thanking the makers and all those who watched and appreciated the film, Kriti, on Saturday, was seen visiting the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to thank the Lord.

Kriti shared the Best Actress National Award with Alia Bhatt, who won it for the 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Kriti was seen all smiles as she sought the blessings of the Lord and also interacted with the paps outside the temple.

Kriti visits Siddhivinayak temple

On Saturday morning, Kriti looked like a ray of sunshine as she visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai wearing a beautiful yellow outfit.

She was accompanied by her mother and her sister Nupur Sanon.

After seeking blessings of Ganpati Bappa, the actress was seen distributing the prasad amongst the paparazzi present outside, who congratulated her for the massive achievement.

She also distributed the sweets amongst kids roaming outside the temple and seeking alms.

Kriti's heartfelt note post National Award win

As Kriti was declared the winner of the National Award for the Best Actress for Mimi, she took to her Instagram to pen a heartfelt note, thanking all her near and dear ones, and her fans, for their unwavering support.

"Elated - Overwhelmed - Grateful.. Still sinking it in... Pinching myself.. this has actually happened! The National Award for Best Actress for Mimi! Thank you to the jury who considered my performance worthy of the most prestigious award! It means the world to me!" she wrote in her note.

She also shared a picture with her mom and dad hugging her and celebrating the win with her.

On the work front, Kriti will be next seen in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. She also has her debut production, Do Patti, with Kajol.

Besides, she is set to share the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu in The Crew. Kriti will reportedly also play the role of the legendary actress Meena Kumari in her biopic, which will be directed by Manish Malhotra.

