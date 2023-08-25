Old Video Of Karan Johar Asking National Award Winner Kriti Sanon If She Is Jealous Of Alia Bhatt Goes Viral - WATCH

Bollywood actresses Kriti Sanon & Alia Bhatt have have both recently won prestigious National Award for Best Actress. The accolade was bestowed upon Kriti for her exceptional performance in "Mimi," helmed by Laxman Utekar, while Alia clinched the honour for her portrayal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi."

The announcement, however, has been accompanied by a resurgence of a Koffee With Karan clip featuring Kriti Sanon, stirring controversy and discussions on social media.

KARAN JOHAR TROLLED FOR HIS BEHAVIOUR TOWARDS KRITI SANON

The now-viral video showcases a candid conversation between Kriti and show host Karan Johar, in which he questions her about envy and competition in the industry.

Karan's inquiry delves into whether Kriti feels the urge to outdo contemporaries like Alia Bhatt, who has often been touted as the "best actor in the country."

Kriti, in response, embraces the idea of being motivated by her peers' achievements, expressing that witnessing great work drives her to aspire for more.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

DID KARAN TRY INCITING RIVALRY BETWEEN ALIA-KRITI?

This video resurfacing has caused netizens to express a mix of emotions, with many users criticizing Karan Johar for potentially attempting to incite rivalry and minimize Kriti's accomplishments.

As fate would have it, Kriti's National Award win, tied with Alia's, has rendered the interview's context intriguingly ironic.

Amidst the buzz, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to celebrate her victory and extend her congratulations to Alia Bhatt.

In a heartfelt post, Kriti conveyed her admiration for Alia's work and expressed excitement about sharing this monumental moment with her.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)