Inside Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora's Girls' Night In, Ft Karan Johar

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 23, 2023

The most popular BFFs of B-Town, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla got together for a girls' night in the city on Tuesday

And the one who joined them was none other than the best friend of every star, filmmaker Karan Johar

Bebo and Malaika were seen flaunting their kaftans as they could not stop laughing

It surely was one hell of a night and the pictures are proof!

KJo has even more reasons to celebrate as his directorial return Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani emerged to be superhit

Amrita did not shy away from taking to the dance floor while also being the DJ for the night

The party was crazy, but the girls did not forget to click some selfies, because why not!

Natasha Poonawalla was the star of the party and she made sure to steal the limelight with that chunky glove

Just Bebo & gang teaching others how it's done!

