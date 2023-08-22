7 Times Birthday Girl Vaani Kapoor Showed How To Glam It Up!

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 22, 2023
Actress Vaani Kapoor is celebrating her 35th birthday on August 23, Wednesday
Vaani has a massive fan following on social media and she makes sure to set the internet ablaze every time she posts a picture
Vaani turned up the heat when she drew inspiration from the OG, Kim Kardashian
Her ravishing black look broke the internet and fans could not get enough of her!
Vaani sure knows how to glam it up and her Instagram is proof!
On the work front, Vaani was last seen in Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor, which released in 2022
She will be next seen in YRF's crime thriller 'Mandala Murders', which will also mark her OTT debut
