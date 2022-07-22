68th National Film Awards: Here's the complete list of winners

The 68th National Film Awards announcement was held on Friday (July 22) at National Media Centre in New Delhi.

The event was organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals, which comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

This year, there were 305 feature films as entries in 30 languages. In the non-feature film category, 148 films in 28 languages were received as entries.

Films in 15 languages other than those specified in the 8th schedule of the Constitution were received as entries. 24 books and 5 film critics competed for the best writing in cinema awards.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Most Film Friendly State - Madhya Pradesh

Best Telugu Film - Colour Photo

Best Malayalam Film - Thinkalazcha Nischayam

Best Hindi Film - Toolsidas Junior

Best Marathi Film - Goshta Eka Paithanichi

Best Kannada Film - Dollu

Best Screenplay - Soorarai Pottru

Best Film Wholesome Entertainment - Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best Actor - Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Suriya for Soorarai Pottru

Best Actress - Aparna Balamurali for Soorarai Pottru

Best Feature Film - Soorarai Pottru

Best Music Direction (Background Music) - GV Prakash for Soorarai Pottru

Best Music Direction (Songs) - Thaman S for Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Best Children's Film - Sumi

Best Direction - Sachidanandan KR for Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Supporting Actor - Biju Menon for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Lyrics - Manoj Muntashir for Saina

Best Playback Singer - Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao (I am Vasantrao)