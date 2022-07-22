68th National Film Awards: Here's the complete list of winners

The 68th National Film Awards announcement was held on Friday (July 22) at National Media Centre in New Delhi.
The event was organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals, which comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
This year, there were 305 feature films as entries in 30 languages. In the non-feature film category, 148 films in 28 languages were received as entries.
Films in 15 languages other than those specified in the 8th schedule of the Constitution were received as entries. 24 books and 5 film critics competed for the best writing in cinema awards.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Most Film Friendly State - Madhya Pradesh
Best Telugu Film - Colour Photo
Best Malayalam Film - Thinkalazcha Nischayam
Best Hindi Film - Toolsidas Junior
Best Marathi Film - Goshta Eka Paithanichi
Best Kannada Film - Dollu
Best Screenplay - Soorarai Pottru
Best Film Wholesome Entertainment - Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Best Actor - Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Suriya for Soorarai Pottru
Best Actress - Aparna Balamurali for Soorarai Pottru
Best Feature Film - Soorarai Pottru
Best Music Direction (Background Music) - GV Prakash for Soorarai Pottru
Best Music Direction (Songs) - Thaman S for Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
Best Children's Film - Sumi
Best Direction - Sachidanandan KR for Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Supporting Actor - Biju Menon for Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Lyrics - Manoj Muntashir for Saina
Best Playback Singer - Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao (I am Vasantrao)
