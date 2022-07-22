e-Paper Get App

68th National Film Award: Ajay Devgn, Suriya share Best Actor Award

The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced on Friday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 05:22 PM IST
article-image

Actor Ajay Devgn has won the National Film Award for his film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. He will share the award with actor Suriya, who won the prestigious award for his performance in 'Soorarai Pottru'.

It may be mentioned that 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' also bagged the award for Best Film Wholesome Entertainment.

On the other hand, Aparna Balamurali has won the Best Actress award for the film 'Soorarai Pottru'.

'Soorarai Pottru' also won the award for the Best Feature Film. The action drama is a fictionalised version of the book 'Simply Fly', written on the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the movie is produced by Suriya and also features actors Mohan Babu and Aparna Balamurali in pivotal roles.

Read Also
68th National Film Awards: Here's the complete list of winners
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainment68th National Film Award: Ajay Devgn, Suriya share Best Actor Award

RECENT STORIES

Commonwealth Games 2022: India squash squad for Birmingham event

Commonwealth Games 2022: India squash squad for Birmingham event

Mumbai and Maharashtra updates: Rebellion by Shiv Sena legislators betrayal of humanity, says...

Mumbai and Maharashtra updates: Rebellion by Shiv Sena legislators betrayal of humanity, says...

EC issues certificate of election to Droupadi Murmu, oath ceremony on July 25

EC issues certificate of election to Droupadi Murmu, oath ceremony on July 25

68th National Film Award: Ajay Devgn, Suriya share Best Actor Award

68th National Film Award: Ajay Devgn, Suriya share Best Actor Award

'This isn't time for 'whataboutery’, ego': Margaret Alva after Trinamool Congress abstains from...

'This isn't time for 'whataboutery’, ego': Margaret Alva after Trinamool Congress abstains from...