68th National Film Award: Ajay Devgn, Suriya share Best Actor Award

Actor Ajay Devgn has won the National Film Award for his film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. He will share the award with actor Suriya, who won the prestigious award for his performance in 'Soorarai Pottru'.

It may be mentioned that 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' also bagged the award for Best Film Wholesome Entertainment.

On the other hand, Aparna Balamurali has won the Best Actress award for the film 'Soorarai Pottru'.

'Soorarai Pottru' also won the award for the Best Feature Film. The action drama is a fictionalised version of the book 'Simply Fly', written on the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the movie is produced by Suriya and also features actors Mohan Babu and Aparna Balamurali in pivotal roles.