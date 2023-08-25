Sneak Peek Into Kriti Sanon's Celebration After Winning National Film Award

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 25, 2023

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon won the National Film Award for her performance as the lead actress in Mimi. A day after she was announced as the winner, Kriti gave a glimpse of her celebration with family and friends

Kriti family members and close friends came together to congratulate her for the big win

One of the photos, shared by Kriti on Instagram, shows the actress posing with her proud parents

Kriti also posted a picture with her sister, Nupur Sanon, in which the latter is seen giving her a tight hug and a kiss

Along with her family members, Kriti also posed with Dinesh Vijan, who produced the film Mimi

Actor Varun Sharma is also seen in one of the photos

Kriti shared her National Award for Best Actress with Alia Bhatt, who won for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Both the actresses congratulated each other on social media

