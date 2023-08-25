Hema Malini Flaunts Vrindavan Themed Saree At A Book Launch Event

By: PTI | August 25, 2023
Actor-MP Hema Malini on Thursday released "Chal Mann Vrindavan", a coffee table book with photographs of the temples and edifices of Mathura-Vrindavan.
The book is authored and edited by Ashok Bansal and published by Harivansh Chaturvedi, president, Bimtech Foundation.
Malini, the BJP MP from Mathura, served as the chief editor of "Chal Mann Vrindavan", which was launched in Hindi and English.
“From Surdas, Raskhan to Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, several sages and spiritual poets have vividly described the beauty of Vrindavan and the 'leelas' of Lord Krishna in their work which is an invaluable heritage for generations to come,” Malini said.
"Lord Krishna commanded me to serve and take care of Mathura. So, I'm the parliamentarian from this place and blessed to be doing such wonderful work. This book, 'Chal Mann Vrindavan', is very close to me," she said.
"All the poets who have written about their 'leelas' of Radha-Krishna...a lot of research on them is an important part of this book. When you read this book, you'll feel as if you have entered Braj," she added.
The launch of the book was preceded by a fashion show, which presented a clothing collection by designer Sulakshana Monga, honouring the heritage and architecture of Vrindavan.
