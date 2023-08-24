Video: Allu Arjun Gets Emotional After Winning National Film Award For Pushpa

Actor Allu Arjun won the National Film Award for his role in Pushpa: The Rise. The winners of the 69th edition of the prestigious film awards were announced on August 24 (Thursday) in New Delhi.

While Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt bagged the Best Actress Awards for their films Mimi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, respectively, Allu Arjun was honoured as Best Actor for Pushpa: The Rise. The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna.

The actor celebrated his big win with his team and several visuals from his celebration have surfaced on social media. A video has gone viral on X, (formerly called Twitter), in which Allu Arjun is seen getting emotional as soon as he is announced as the best actor.

It may be noted that Pushpa: The Rise created quite a buzz when it hit the big screens in December 2021. Its dialogues and songs became viral and the makers are all set to return with the second installment of the movie.

On the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday, the makers of Pushpa had unveiled an intriguing first-look poster of Allu Arjun form the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule.

In the poster, he was seen in an intense and completely new avatar, wearing a saree, gold jewelry and a garland of lemons. The actor is also seen holding a gun. However, the official release date of the film has not been announced by the makers yet.

