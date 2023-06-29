Jr NTR Fan Death: 'Shyam First Cut His Wrist With Blade, Then Hung Himself', Say Police; Parents Raise Doubts Over Selfie Video | Photo via Twitter

The death of actor Jr NTR’s fan Shyam in a village in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district is prima facie suicide, police said on Tuesday. On the morning of June 25, police received a complaint about Medisetty Shyam Manikanta Ramprasad, who was found hanging with slashed wrists.

"We did an inquest and the parents did not point to any suspicion. As of now, prima facie it seems to be a suicide," Konaseema district Superintendent of Police S Sridhar said.

According to police, he first cut his wrist with a blade and then hung himself to death. The postmortem report also shows ligation marks around his neck. The youth had studied hospitality management and was not working while his parents are living in Tirupati. A native of Katrenikona village near Kothapeta in Konaseema district, police are probing Ramprasad's death, and have registered a case under CrPC Section 174.

The police have handed over the body to Ramprasad's family members.

Shyam’s parents had moved to Tirupati for livelihood a few years ago. He had studied hotel management and was searching for a job. The youth had come to his grandmother’s house in Khandrika village about 15 days ago. Since there was no power at his grandmother’s house on June 24, he went to his aunt’s house in Modukuru village. As his aunt had gone to Tirupati, he stayed back. He was alone in the house and on June 25, he was found hanging.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh police released a selfie video of Shyam before he died by suicide. The youth’s family raised doubts about the video. His father said that the voice of another person is heard in the video. The video also appears to be into different pieces.

“Police should find out if Shyam spoke those words on his own or somebody made him speak,” he said.

In the video, Shyam is heard saying he has no interest in the job and hence was ending his life “Mummy, daddy, I am sorry. Whether I am there or not, be happy. I am a waste in the eyes of all. If there is another birth, I would like to be born to you. I can’t do the job. That’s why I have taken this decision. Miss you, Mummy, Daddy. Saianna miss you Anna (elder brother). You are my biggest brother. If there is another birth, I would like to be born as your disciple. Love you forever Saianna,” he said.

Shyam was a diehard fan of popular actor Jr NTR. He reportedly attended every event of the actor.

Jr NTR also issued a statement, terming the death of Shyam as very painful.

He conveyed his condolences to the family of Shyam. The 'RRR' actor said not knowing how and under what circumstances he died is heartbreaking.

He requested the government to immediately conduct a probe into Shyam’s death.