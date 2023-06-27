Jr NTR Fan Death: YSRCP Shares Shyam's Videos Before 'Suicide', Slams TDP & Jana Sena For Politicising Issue Ahead Of Elections (WATCH)

The death of South superstar Jr NTR's fan Shyam on June 25 in Andhra Pradesh, allegedly by suicide, has clearly taken a political turn. On Tuesday, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu alleged foul play and mentioned in one of his tweets that YSRCP is involved in Shyam's death. Reacting to it, YSRCP shared several videos of Shyam and slammed TDP leaders for using the incident 'politically'.

Shyam's death takes political turn in AP

Denying the allegations, the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh claimed that Shyam recorded the videos 'before dying by suicide'. They also offered condolences to Shyam's family, friends and fellow NTR fans.

YSRCP also slammed the opposition parties for politicising the sensitive issue ahead of the elections.

"The video of Shyam talking before committing suicide! May Shyam's soul rest in peace, our deepest condolences to Shyam's family, friends and fellow NTR fans at this sad time 🙏🏻The government supports the members of the Shyam family in all ways," the party's tweet read.

It further read, "Despicable politicians like @ncbn @Naralokesh tried to use this incident politically. It is very painful. Please remember one thing to all the people of the state, this is election time, some politicians and actors who claim to be politicians are trying to create chaos in the state. @JaiTDP & @JanaSenaParty leaders will do more such poisonous campaigns in future. So all the people of the state be careful."

Shyam's videos shared by YSRCP

In the now-viral videos, Shyam is reportedly heard making dejected statements, saying he was not interested in working. He also says goodbye to his parents and loved ones.

Earlier today, N Chandrababu Naidu demanded a thorough investigation into the death of the young fan of Jr NTR under suspicious circumstances in East Godavari district.

The unemployed youth was found hanging. However, several people have raised suspicion over the cause of death.

Jr NTR also requested a police probe into the death of Shyam. Several social media users also demanded justice for him and said that the suspicious circumstances surrounding his demise are alarming.

Shyam's mysterious death has created a lot of uproar on social media.

In March 2023, Shyam attended the pre-release event of Vishvak Sem's Dhamki where Jr NTR was the chief guest. A viral video shows Shyam coming on stage and trying to take a picture with the RRR actor. However, when the security personnel tried to push him aside, NTR called him and took a picture.

Shyam was a college student from East Godavari district. He is a native of Koppigunta village. It is believed that Shyam died by suicide at Chintaluru village.