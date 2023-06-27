 Jr NTR's Fan Shyam's Mysterious Death Sparks Outrage, Netizens Demand Police Probe: 'Will Fight For Justice'
Social media users demanded justice for Shyam and said that the circumstances surrounding his demise are alarming

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 03:49 PM IST
South superstar Jr NTR's hardcore fan passed away under mysterious circumstances. The RRR star issued a statement after the demise of his ardent fan on Tuesday (June 27). Shyam's untimely death has taken a political turn and also sparked outrage.

Soon after Jr NTR requested a police probe into the death of Shyam, several social media users demanded justice for him and said that the suspicious circumstances surrounding his demise are alarming.

Telugu Desam Party President N Chandrababu Naidu shared a picture of Shyam and said he is deeply saddened by his death in Andhra Pradesh. "I strongly urge for a thorough investigation into this matter, ensuring justice is served. It has been alleged that YSRCP members are involved. Their involvement must be probed impartially. Let's ensure transparency prevails and justice is served," he tweeted.

#WeWantJusticeForShyamNTR has been trending on Twitter and netizens have said that a thorough investigation is a basic thing required.

Shyam's mysterious death has created a lot of uproar on social media. Here's how netizens reacted:

In March 2023, Shyam attended the pre-release event of Vishvak Sem's Dhamki where Jr NTR was the chief guest. A viral video shows Shyam coming on stage and trying to take a picture with the RRR actor. However, when the security personnel tried to push him aside, NTR called him and took a picture.

Shyam was a college student from East Godavari district. He is a native of Koppigunta village. It is believed that Shyam died by suicide at Chintaluru village.

