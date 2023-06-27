 Jr NTR Fan Shyam Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances 
Shyam was a college student from East Godavari district. He is a native of Koppigunta village

Jr NTR Fan Shyam Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances  | Photo via Twitter

A hardcore fan of Telugu superstar Jr NTR aka Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. passed away under mysterious circumstances. Back in March, the young lad attended the pre-release event of Vishvak Sem's Dhamki where Jr NTR was the chief guest. A viral video shows Shyam coming on stage and trying to take a picture with the RRR actor. However, when the security personnel tried to push him aside, NTR called him and took a picture. 

As per reports, Shyam was a college student from East Godavari district. He is a native of Koppigunta village. It is believed that Shyam died by suicide at Chintaluru village. 

Further details awaited. 

Meanwhile, NTR has wrapped up another schedule of his upcoming film Devara. The film is an action drama and has action sequences designed by Kenny Bates and VFX by Brad Minnich.

The team has successfully wrapped up the schedule in Hyderabad, which featured thrilling action sequences involving the film's lead actors and stretched over two weeks.

In Devara, NTR Jr reunites with Koratala Siva, the talented filmmaker behind the blockbuster hit 'Janatha Garage'.

Alongside NTR Jr, the movie also stars versatile actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in prominent roles, further raising the anticipation among fans.

The film's makers have left no stone unturned in assembling a top-notch crew, roping in industry stalwarts for the music composition, editing, and other vital aspects.

Produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts, Devara is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 5, 2024.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

Read Also
NT Rama Rao Birth Centenary: Jr NTR mobbed by fans at NTR ghat in Hyderabad as he arrives to pay...
