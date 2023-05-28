 NT Rama Rao Birth Centenary: Jr NTR mobbed by fans at NTR ghat in Hyderabad as he arrives to pay respect; visuals surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNT Rama Rao Birth Centenary: Jr NTR mobbed by fans at NTR ghat in Hyderabad as he arrives to pay respect; visuals surface

NT Rama Rao Birth Centenary: Jr NTR mobbed by fans at NTR ghat in Hyderabad as he arrives to pay respect; visuals surface

Hundreds of fans gathered at NT Ghat in Hyderabad to pay tribute to the late actor-politician

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
article-image

Today marks the 100th birth anniversary of legendary Telugu actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao. Hundreds of fans gathered at NT Ghat in Hyderabad to pay tribute to the late actor-politician. His grandson, superstar Jr NTR also arrived to pay his respect.

However, Jr NTR was mobbed by fans. Several pictures and videos of the actor have surfaced online.

In the visuals, he is seen getting mobbed and struggling to walk as fans gathered near him to catch a glimpse of the RRR star. The actor was spotted wearing a white shirt.

Jr NTR enjoys a massive fan following. Soon after the visuals surfaced online, fans lashed out at those who tried to come close to the actor as he offered his respect.

"People do not have common sense at all," a user commented under one of the now-viral videos.

"Kya Public Hai Yaar Samjhti hi nahi kuch Zara sa Bhi," read another comment.

Another user wrote, "Poor man, he is not even able to bow properly."

Jr NTR's upcoming projects

It is being speculated that the Telugu star is now all set to make his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films’ War 2 which is expected to go on floors later this year.

He will also be next seen in Koratala Siva's 'Devara' with Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Read Also
NT Rama Rao's birth anniversary: A look at FPJ's archives to trace the former Andhra Pradesh CM's...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ram Charan shares teaser of his first production The India House starring Nikhil Siddhartha & Anupam...

Ram Charan shares teaser of his first production The India House starring Nikhil Siddhartha & Anupam...

Telugu actor Sharwanand meets with car accident in Hyderabad days before his wedding; visuals...

Telugu actor Sharwanand meets with car accident in Hyderabad days before his wedding; visuals...

NT Rama Rao Birth Centenary: Jr NTR mobbed by fans at NTR ghat in Hyderabad as he arrives to pay...

NT Rama Rao Birth Centenary: Jr NTR mobbed by fans at NTR ghat in Hyderabad as he arrives to pay...

Karisma Kapoor makes rare appearance with ex-husband Sunjay Kapoor as they step out for dinner...

Karisma Kapoor makes rare appearance with ex-husband Sunjay Kapoor as they step out for dinner...

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to tie the knot in Rajasthan, here's what we know about the wedding...

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to tie the knot in Rajasthan, here's what we know about the wedding...