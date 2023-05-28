NT Rama Rao Birth Centenary: Jr NTR mobbed by fans at NTR ghat in Hyderabad as he arrives to pay respect; visuals surface

Today marks the 100th birth anniversary of legendary Telugu actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao. Hundreds of fans gathered at NT Ghat in Hyderabad to pay tribute to the late actor-politician. His grandson, superstar Jr NTR also arrived to pay his respect.

However, Jr NTR was mobbed by fans. Several pictures and videos of the actor have surfaced online.

In the visuals, he is seen getting mobbed and struggling to walk as fans gathered near him to catch a glimpse of the RRR star. The actor was spotted wearing a white shirt.

Jr NTR enjoys a massive fan following. Soon after the visuals surfaced online, fans lashed out at those who tried to come close to the actor as he offered his respect.

"People do not have common sense at all," a user commented under one of the now-viral videos.

"Kya Public Hai Yaar Samjhti hi nahi kuch Zara sa Bhi," read another comment.

Another user wrote, "Poor man, he is not even able to bow properly."

Jr NTR's upcoming projects

It is being speculated that the Telugu star is now all set to make his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films’ War 2 which is expected to go on floors later this year.

He will also be next seen in Koratala Siva's 'Devara' with Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.