Jr NTR Requests Probe After His Fan Shyam Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances: 'Painful Not Knowing Exact Reasons' |

Telugu superstar Jr NTR aka Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. has finally broken his silence after his hardcore fan Shyam died under mysterious circumstances. His statement read, "It is heart-wrenching to know that Shyam has passed away and it is more painful about not knowing the exact reasons. I request the Government officials to probe into this matter and clear the issue."

As per reports, Shyam was a college student from East Godavari district. He is a native of Koppigunta village. It is believed that Shyam died by suicide at Chintaluru village.

Back in March, the young lad attended the pre-release event of Vishvak Sem's Dhamki where Jr NTR was the chief guest. A viral video shows Shyam coming on stage and trying to take a picture with the RRR actor. However, when the security personnel tried to push him aside, NTR called him and took a picture.

As the news went viral on Twitter, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely demise of Shyam in Chintaluru, EG District. The suspicious circumstances surrounding his death are alarming. I strongly urge for a thorough investigation into this matter, ensuring justice is served. It has been alleged that YSRCP members are involved. Their involvement must be probed impartially. Let's ensure transparency prevails and justice is served."

Meanwhile, NTR has wrapped up another schedule of his upcoming film Devara. The film is an action drama and has action sequences designed by Kenny Bates and VFX by Brad Minnich.

The team has successfully wrapped up the schedule in Hyderabad, which featured thrilling action sequences involving the film's lead actors and stretched over two weeks.

In Devara, NTR Jr reunites with Koratala Siva, the talented filmmaker behind the blockbuster hit 'Janatha Garage'.

Alongside NTR Jr, the movie also stars versatile actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in prominent roles, further raising the anticipation among fans.

The film's makers have left no stone unturned in assembling a top-notch crew, roping in industry stalwarts for the music composition, editing, and other vital aspects.

Produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts, Devara is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 5, 2024.