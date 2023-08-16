 Saif Ali Khan Birthday: Actor's Intense FIRST Look From Devara Unveiled
In the first look poster of Devara, Saif Ali Khan is seen against the backdrop of serene water and hills

Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
article-image

The first look of Saif Ali Khan from his upcoming film Devara was officially shared by the makers on the actor's birthday. Saif's co-star Jr NTR also took to his official social media account to shared his intense and intriguing look from the film and introduce his character.

In the official poster, Saif is seen against the backdrop of serene water and hills. He is seen sporting long hair and beard. In the caption, JR NTR revealed that Saif's character is Bhaira. He wrote, "BHAIRA. Happy Birthday Saif sir !#Devara."

It was earlier reported that Saif will be seen as an antagonist in the film, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

A few months back, the makers of the Koratala Siva directorial took to social media to officially welcome Saif on board as the principal antagonist of the action thriller.

The film will mark Saif's debut in the Telugu film industry. Although the actor shared screen space with Prabhas in Om Raut's Adipurush, it was primarily a Hindi film that was dubbed in Telugu. Earlier, Saif had essayed negative roles in films like Omkara and Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero.

Devara was announced followed by a grand mahurat ceremony in Hyderabad earlier this year. The event was attended by SS Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel and actor-politician Prakash Raj.

Devara will witness the reunion of Jr NTR with director Siva, after their 2016 hit Janatha Garage.

Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: 10 Movie Choices That Prove The Actor's Ability To Reinvent Himself
article-image
