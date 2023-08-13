Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: 10 Movie Choices That Prove The Actor's Ability To Reinvent Himself

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 13, 2023
Having acted in some very forgettable roles in the early stages of his career, Saif Ali Khan tasted success with Dil Chahta Hai and then his fortunes changed. While his performances in Kal Ho Naa Ho, Hum Tum, Parineeta, Omkara and Love Aaj Kal have been appreciated by popular vote, many are unaware about his brave choices that stand out. Here's taking a look at 10 movies that may or may not have worked at the box-office but they prove Khan's ability to reinvent himself
Ek Hasina Thi - Way before Omkara in 2006, Saif starred in Sriram Raghavan's debut film where his character donned villainous shades. This is one of his most underrated performances
Being Cyrus - A very unusual choice for an actor, Saif was a part of director Homi Adajania's debut film where he played a reluctant apprentice to a famous sculptor and his wife. Partly comical and partly confused, Saif put up a wholesome performance worth remembering
Aarakshan - As a Dalit academician, Saif's portrayal of the lives of the largely marginalised community was spot-on
Go Goa Gone - With the success of this film, Saif proved that when it comes to self-deprecating humour, nobody does it better than him
Happy Ending - Saif continued his self-deprecating streak with Happy Ending, a movie that never got its due, but was high on entertainment
Rangoon - As Russi Billimoria, an aristocratic but possessive lover, Saif was tailor-made for this role
Chef - An unpopular opinion by cinephiles suggest that Saif makes the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood film more likeable
Kaalakaandi - As an inebriated, intoxicated man who's ailing from cancer, Saif was a riot while trying to befriend a transperson and eventually finding love in a wedding photographer
Laal Kaptaan - This is a film that failed Saif for the actor gave this film his everything. He sported the Naga Sadhu look for more than a year before the film's release
Tanhaji - In a day and age where two actors don't work together in a film, Saif starred in a supporting role opposite Ajay Devgn and walked away with all the praises
Thanks For Reading!