Pretty Little Liars: Summer School Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast | A still from Pretty Little Liars: Summer School Season 2

The highly successful first season of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, which premiered in 2022, has paved the way for Season 2.

Starring Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Malia Pyles, Chandler Kinney and Zaria in the leading roles, the season two is already streaming on OTT platforms.

Where to watch Pretty Little Liars: Summer School Season 2?

The first two episodes of the drama series released on May 9, 2024 and in India, it is currently available to watch on Jio Cinema whereas in other countries the series is streaming on HBO Max.

Plot

The series takes place in 1999 and follows the story of five teenage girls who receive a mysterious call from an unknown person. This person reveals a secret about their classmate's death, motivating the girls to form a team and investigate the incident.

As they delve deeper into the mystery, they uncover that their mothers went to the same school and that there may be more to the story than they first thought. In the second season, the girls return to school but get informed by their principal that their grades from the previous year were not good enough to advance them to junior college.

Now, to make up for it, they must complete summer school. While things seem to be going smoothly, their lives are turned upside down again when they discover that someone known as A is threatening their city and their lives again.

Cast and production

The series features characters from previous season and also introduces a bunch of new characters which includes Bailee Madison as Imogen Adams, Zaria as Faran Bryant, Malia Pyles as Minnie, Chandler Kinney as Tabitha, Maia Reficco as Noa Olivar, Loretta Ables Sayre as Lola, Antonio Cipriano as Johnny, Ava Capri as Jen, Elias, Jordan. It is produced by Jimmy Gibbons, Sean Fogel, Jenina Kibuka and Amy Myrold.