 The Seeding OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
When a young man finds himself in a dreadful hut situated in the middle of the desert, will he be able to escape?

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, July 05, 2024, 04:24 PM IST
The Seeding OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Seeding is a thriller horror film starring Scott Haze in the lead roles. The film also features Kate Lyn Sheil in the lead role. It was released in the USA on January 26, 2024, and it is set to stream on OTT in July 2024.

When and where to watch The Seeding?

The film will release on July 7, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Vrott. After being released in theatres, the movie received a positive response from audiences and critics. The mystery thriller is also available to watch on Apple TV, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video and Book My Show in Tamil, Telugu, English and Hindi langagues.

Plot

The story revolves around a young man named Wyndham. One day, he finds himself in a mysterious hut in the middle of a desert. He tries to escape the desert and starts climbing the cliff, but he falls off it and finds himself trapped in the desert. Wyndham cries for help, but no one comes. When he loses hope, a woman appears out of nowhere and gives me hope that he will find the way. Later, Wyndham comes to know that she is also trapped in the desert. Will they be able to escape from the death trap?

Cast and production of The Seeding

The mystery film cast includes Scott Haze as Wyndham Stone, Kate Lyn Sheil as Alina, Garrett Atkinson, Alex Montaldo as Corvus, Charlie Avink as Orian and Thatcher Jacobs as Lepus. It is written and directed by Barnaby Clay. Larissa Beck has produced the film with Josh H Etting and Brian R Etting.

