Desperate Lies OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Desperate Lies OTT Release Date | Trailer

Desperate Lies stars Vladimir Brichta and Juliana Paes in the lead roles. The thriller series is set to release on OTT in July 2024.

Release date and platform of Desperate Lies

According to reports, the series consist of 18 episodes and it will release on July 5, 2024. Audience can watch the series on Netflix.

Plot

The story revolves around a married woman named Liana, whose life is going smoothly until she discovers that her husband, Tomas, has an affair with another woman. A heartbroken Liana goes for a nightout and consumes drugs to forget about the grief she was carrying in her heart. When she becomes unconscious, Oscar takes advantage of it and sexually assaults her. Liana later realises that she is pregnant, but it is too late. She decides to reveal the truth to her husband that she is having two babies from two different fathers.

All about Desperate Lies

The cast includes Juliana Paes as Liana, Paloma Duarte, Felipe Abib as Oscar, Vladimir Brichta as Tomas, Antonio Grassi, Martha Nowill, Jussara Freire, Paloma Duarte and Joao Vitti. The upcoming Brazilian series is directed by Mauricio Farias and created by Angela Chaves. It is produced by Patricia Zerbinato and Chico Rufino has done the cinematography with Fabio Burtin. The music is composed by Patricia Portaro and Silvio Pellacani Jr.