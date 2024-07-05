Mandakini OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Mandakini OTT Release Date | Trailer

Mandakini is a Malayalam langauge film starring Althaf Salim and Ganapathi S Poduval in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on May 24, 2024, and received a positive response from audiences and critics. It is set to release online in July 2024.

When and where to watch Mandakini?

The film will release on July 5, 2024. Audiences can watch the film on Manorama Max. The streaming platform shared the poster on Instagram and captioned, "Super hit family comedy entertainer movie 'Mandakini' is coming to Manoramamax...!'

Plot

The story of Mandakini is a blend of romance, betrayal, and revenge. It centres around a woman, Ambili, who marries Aromal. However, on the first night of their wedding, Ambili reveals that she had an affair with Sujith Vasu and desperately wants to meet him. When he can't make her stop being enchanted by Sujith, he decides to fulfill her wish and later finds out that she wants to beat her ex-boyfriend because he betrayed Ambili. She takes her revenge and promises Aromal that from then onwards nobody will come between them.

Cast and production of Mandakini

The film features Althaf Salim as Aromal, Anarkali Marikar as Ambili, Saritha Kukku as Rajalakshmi, Ganapathi S. Poduval as Sujith Vasu, Vineeth Thattil as Unni, Kutty Akhil as Ani, Jaffar Idukki as Sukeshan, Priya Prakash Varrier as Chinju, Ajai Vasudev as Manoj, Babitha Basheer as Sreekutty, Pradeesh Jacob as Amalesh and Jeo Baby as Sagar.

The film is directed by Vinod Leela and Shalu has written the film with Shiju M Bhaskar. It is produced by Sanju Unnithan.