Me OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform Of The Sci-Fi Series

Me OTT Release Date | Trailer

Me is a superhero series starring Lucian-River Chauhan in the lead role. The fantasy series is set to release on OTT in July 2024.

Release date and streaming platform of Me

The science fiction series will release on July 12. Audiences can watch it on Apple TV+. The streaming platform shared the trailer with a caption on Instagram that reads, "When you have the power to become anyone, how do you define yourself? Me premieres July 12 on Apple TV+."

Plot

The plot revolves around a 12-year-old boy named Ben. He faces many challenges in his school as he always gets bullied by his classmates and senior students. One day, Ben discovers a superpower in himself, a power that helps him turn into someone else and transform into anyone he meets, and this happens when his feelings trigger him. With the help of his sister, he embarks on a journey to discover himself and seek answers for what he is supposed to do. What happens next is revealed in the series.

Cast and production of Me

The series cast includes Lucian-River Mirage Chauhan as Ben Vasani, Jessy Yates, Abigail Pniowsky as Max, Dilshad Vadsaria and Amanda Red. It is directed by Michael Dowse and written by Barry Levy.