 Me OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform Of The Sci-Fi Series
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMe OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform Of The Sci-Fi Series

Me OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform Of The Sci-Fi Series

The upcoming fantasy series is directed by Michael Dowse and written by Barry Levy

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Me OTT Release Date | Trailer

Me is a superhero series starring Lucian-River Chauhan in the lead role. The fantasy series is set to release on OTT in July 2024.

Release date and streaming platform of Me

The science fiction series will release on July 12. Audiences can watch it on Apple TV+. The streaming platform shared the trailer with a caption on Instagram that reads, "When you have the power to become anyone, how do you define yourself? Me premieres July 12 on Apple TV+."

Read Also
Mean Girls OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
article-image

Plot

The plot revolves around a 12-year-old boy named Ben. He faces many challenges in his school as he always gets bullied by his classmates and senior students. One day, Ben discovers a superpower in himself, a power that helps him turn into someone else and transform into anyone he meets, and this happens when his feelings trigger him. With the help of his sister, he embarks on a journey to discover himself and seek answers for what he is supposed to do. What happens next is revealed in the series.

Read Also
Which Brings Me To You OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
article-image

Cast and production of Me

The series cast includes Lucian-River Mirage Chauhan as Ben Vasani, Jessy Yates, Abigail Pniowsky as Max, Dilshad Vadsaria and Amanda Red. It is directed by Michael Dowse and written by Barry Levy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Me OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform Of The Sci-Fi Series

Me OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform Of The Sci-Fi Series

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: AR Rahman, Mohit Chauhan & Other Singers To Perform At...

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: AR Rahman, Mohit Chauhan & Other Singers To Perform At...

'John Kaka, Babu': Desi Paps Welcome John Cena As He Reaches Mumbai For Anant Ambani-Radhika...

'John Kaka, Babu': Desi Paps Welcome John Cena As He Reaches Mumbai For Anant Ambani-Radhika...

Who Is Heera Sohhal? Know About Honey Singh's Rumoured Girlfriend

Who Is Heera Sohhal? Know About Honey Singh's Rumoured Girlfriend

Calm Down Singer Rema Charges ₹25 Crore To Perform 1 Track At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's...

Calm Down Singer Rema Charges ₹25 Crore To Perform 1 Track At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's...