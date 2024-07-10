 Mean Girls OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
The comedy film is an adaptation of Rosalind Wiseman's book Queen Bees and Wannabes

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Mean Girls OTT Release Date | Trailer

Mean Girls is a comedy film starring Angourie Rice and Renee Rapp in the lead roles. It premiered in Los Angeles on April 19, 2024, at the Cinerama Dome. On April 30, 2024, it was released in theatres. It received a positive response from critics, and collected $130.1 million. The film is now premiering on OTT.

Where to watch Mean Girls?

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Apple iTunes. It is also available on Paramount+. However, the film is available to watch for a rental amount of Rs 119.

Plot

The film, based on 2004 Jeff Richmond Nell Benjamin's film of the same name, narrates the story of Cady Heron, a sixteen-year-old girl from Kenya who comes to the United States with her mother and is admitted to North Shore High School. With the help of her artistic friends Janis and Damian, she embarks on a journey to discover her true potential.

Cast

The film features Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auliʻi Cravalho as Janis, Renee Rapp as Regina George, Avantika Vandanapu as Karen Shetty, Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, Busy Philipps as Mrs George, Tim Meadows as Mr Duvall, Tina Fey as Ms Norbury and Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, among others.

All about Mean Girls

The film is helmed by Arturo Perez Jr and Samantha Jayne and Tina Fey has produced it with Lorne Michaels under Little Stranger and Broadway Video. It is an adaptation of Rosalind Wiseman's book Queen Bees and Wannabes. The cinematography is done by Bill Kirstein.

