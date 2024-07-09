The Retirement Plan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nicolas Cage's Film

The Retirement Plan OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Retirement Plan stars Nicolas Cage in the lead role. The film premiered in the United States on September 15, 2023, and now, after nine months, it is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch The Retirement Plan?

The Retirement Plan is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. This thrilling film is also available on Google Play and Apple iTunes.

Plot

The film focuses on a retired man, Matt, who tries to spend his life peacefully in the Cayman Islands until Sarah decides to seek help from her estranged father. She tells Matt that her mom, Ashley, is in danger. Matt discovers the criminal enterprises who wants to kill them and fights the gangsters to save them. Ashely finds out that he is not an ordinary man, but there is more about him. Something they need to be made aware of. Who is Matt? Will Ashley able to find out her husband's hidden secret?

Cast and production of The Retirement Plan

The Retirement Plan cast features Nicolas Cage as Matt, Rick Fox as Christopher, Jordan Johnson-Hinds as Jimmy, Joel David Moore as Fitzsimmons, Thalia Campbell as Sarah, Jackie Earle Haley as Donnie, and Lynn Whitfield as Francine Drysdale, among others.

It is directed and written by Tim Brown. The film is bankrolled by Nicholas Tabarrok, Doug Murray and William G Santor under Darius Films and William G Santor. Mark Irwin has done the cinematography and Roger Suen has composed the music.