Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes OTT Release Date | Trailer

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes features Freya Allan, who is known for playing Princess Cirilla in The Witcher series, and the voice of Owen Teague in the lead roles. The film is a sequel to War for the Planet of Apes and it premiered on May 10, 2024 in theatres and received positive reviews. The sequel film is already streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes?

The science fiction is available to watch on Apple iTunes. The makers of the film shared the trailer on X and wrote, "What a wonderful day! Be the first to watch #KingdomOfThePlanetOfTheApes at home. Buy it on Digital July 9 and 4K Ultra HD™ and Blu-ray™ on August 27."

What a wonderful day!



Be the first to watch #KingdomOfThePlanetOfTheApes at home. Buy it on Digital July 9 and 4K Ultra HD™ and Blu-ray™ on August 27. pic.twitter.com/CEzSVahqo7 — Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (@ApesMovies) June 20, 2024

Plot

The film centres around a young chimpanzee named Noa. Many years after Caesar's death, Noa embarks on a journey to find more creatures like them and to ensure their future survival with a woman named Mae. After hitting the theatres, it became one of the highest-grossing films of 2024.

All about Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Along with Freya Allan, the film features the voices of Owen Teague, William H Macy, Freya Allan, Peter Macon and Kevin Durand. Jason T Reed has produced the film with Wes Ball, Amanda Silver, Joe Hartwick Jr and Amanda Silver under Jason T Reed Productions, 20th Century Studios and Oddball Entertainment.

Gyula Pados has done the cinematography and Dirk Westervelt has edited the film with Dan Zimmerman.