 Which Brings Me To You OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
Which Brings Me To You OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

The romantic comedy is an adaptation of Julianna Baggott and Steve Almond's novel of the same name

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 05:17 PM IST
Which Brings Me To You OTT Release Date | Trailer

Which Brings Me to You stars Lucy Hale and Nat Wolff in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on January 19, 2024, and will be released on an OTT platform in July 2024.

When and where to watch Which Brings Me to Yo?

The comedy film is set to premiere on July 26, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Jio Cinema.

Plot

The story revolves around journalist Jane and photographer Will, who meet at a mutual friend's wedding in the Hamptons. As Jane proposes to Will and tells him her wildest desire, they end up in a closet.

However, as they were about to hook up, Will tells Jane that he wants to talk to her first, and they spend hours confessing their heartbreaks, secrets, and much more. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast

The film features Lucy Hale as Jane, Erin Ruth Walker as Jodi, Nat Wolff as Will, Chase Liefeld as Michael, Ward Horton as Mark, Marceline Hugot as Olivia, Michael Mulheren as Eddie, Reilly Walters as Todd, John Gallagher Jr as Wallace, Alexander Hodge as Elton and Erin Ruth Walker as Jodi.

About Which Brings Me to You

The film is an adaptation of Julianna Baggott and Steve Almond's novel of the same name. It is directed by Peter Hutchings and Keith Bunin has done the Screenplay. Claude Dal Farra hs produced the movie with Brian Keady under Three Point Capital, BCDF Pictures, Mister Smith Entertainment and Anonymous Content.

