OMG 2: Akshay Kumar Looks Unrecognisable As Lord Shiva, Netizens Say 'Adipurush Ki Tarah Mat Banana'

Actor Akshay Kumar on Monday shared a new poster of his much-awaited film OMG 2, which also features Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. Akshay also announced that the teaser of the film will be officially released by the makers soon.

The poster features Akshay in Lord Shiva's avatar. The actor is seen with ash smeared on his face. He is seen wearing a rudraksh necklace and sports dreadlocks.

"बस कुछ दिनों में…🙏#OMG 2 in theatres on August 11. Teaser Drops Soon," he captioned his post.

Yami Gautam, who plays the female lead in the film, also shared the teaser announcement poster on her official Instagram account and wrote, "Milenge aapse 11th August ko theatres mein 🙌 #OMG2."

Netizens react to Akshay's new poster

Most of Akshay's fans hailed the new poster and flooded the comments section with 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Jai Bholenath'.

Other warned the makers, "Ab Adipurush ke baad Mahadev ke sath mazak mat karna."

"Es movie ko wrong time pr realise kr rhe h," wrote another user.

"Asha krta hoon ki Bhagwan Shiv ko sambodhit ye Entertainment Movie Sanatan Dharm ke astha aur maryada bhang nahi kregi," another comment read under Akshay's post.

Another comment read, "Paji hat jod ke nivedan h acchi banana....ae aadipurush ki trha mzak na bna dena plz."

The film is the second installment of 'Oh My God!', which released in 2012. The satirical comedy-drama film was based on the Gujarati stage-play Kanji Virudh Kanji, which itself was inspired by the Billy Connolly film The Man Who Sued God.

The satirical comedy-drama is written and directed by Amit Rai.

