 Mohanlal Collaborates With Ektaa Kapoor For His Next Titled Vrushabha
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMohanlal Collaborates With Ektaa Kapoor For His Next Titled Vrushabha

Mohanlal Collaborates With Ektaa Kapoor For His Next Titled Vrushabha

Directed by Nanda Kishore, "Vrushabha" will go on floors later this month, according to Kapoor's Instagram post.

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 12:39 PM IST
article-image

Superstar Mohanlal will feature in "Vrushabha", a pan-India bilingual film which will hit the screens in 2024, the makers said Monday.

Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms has teamed up with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for the project, which will be filmed in Telugu and Malayalam.

Directed by Nanda Kishore, "Vrushabha" will go on floors later this month, according to Kapoor's Instagram post.

Read Also
Happy Birthday Mohanlal: 10 Award-winning performances by Lalettan that you must revisit
article-image

"Posing with d legend n the genius!!!! JAI MATA DI so excited to b working with the actor par excellence @mohanlal. Balaji Telefilms partners with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for VRUSHABHA - a Pan India bilingual Telugu Malayalam Film starring megastar Mohanlal.

"High on emotions and VFX, the film is an Epic Action Entertainer transcending generations (sic)" the producer captioned the photo with her father-actor Jeetendra and Mohanlal.

"Vrushabha" will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi, added Kapoor in her post.

Read Also
Drishyam 3: Ajay Devgn & Mohanlal's Films To Be Shot Together? Director Jeethu Joseph REACTS
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Animal Director Reveals Why Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Postponed To Dec 1: ‘There Are 7 Songs In The...

Animal Director Reveals Why Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Postponed To Dec 1: ‘There Are 7 Songs In The...

OMG 2: Akshay Kumar Looks Unrecognisable As Lord Shiva, Netizens Say 'Adipurush Ki Tarah Mat Banana'

OMG 2: Akshay Kumar Looks Unrecognisable As Lord Shiva, Netizens Say 'Adipurush Ki Tarah Mat Banana'

Mohanlal Collaborates With Ektaa Kapoor For His Next Titled Vrushabha

Mohanlal Collaborates With Ektaa Kapoor For His Next Titled Vrushabha

Allu Arjun Joins Hands With Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Director Trivikram Srinivas For 4th Film

Allu Arjun Joins Hands With Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Director Trivikram Srinivas For 4th Film

You Can Watch Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Trailer In Theatres If You Plan To See THIS Hollywood Movie

You Can Watch Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Trailer In Theatres If You Plan To See THIS Hollywood Movie