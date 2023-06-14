Drishyam 3: Ajay Devgn & Mohanlal's Films To Be Shot Together? Director Jeethu Joseph REACTS

Filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, who is the mastermind behind the Drishyam franchise, recently dismissed speculations and stated that the team has not yet decided on any specific storylines for the movies. For those unversed, it was earlier reported that the makers of Drishyam have cracked a deal with its Hindi creators for the third installment.

Several news reports stated that Drishyam 3 has gotten into the development stage between the creators in Hindi and Malayalam.

After the success of Drishyam 2, fans are eagerly awaiting a third installment of the film. However, Jeethu Joseph has dismissed all the rumours.

According to a report in Republic, Joseph said, "It's amusing how these hearsays have surfaced. Neither I nor my producers have taken any steps toward Drishyam 3. Today, I received a call asking if I liked an idea pitched by the director of the Hindi edition of Drishyam. But truth be told, I haven't even spoken to those folks."

Originating as a Malayalam crime thriller, Drishyam weaves a gripping narrative around Georgekutty, portrayed by Mohanlal, and his family, who find themselves ensnared in suspicion when the son of the esteemed IG Geetha Prabhakar, Varun Prabhakar, mysteriously vanishes.

Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph in 2013, the film garnered tremendous success, paving the way for remakes and sequels in four distinct Indian languages: Drishya (2014) in Kannada, Drushyam (2014) in Telugu, Papanasam (2015) in Tamil, and Drishyam (2015) in Hindi.

In an unprecedented move, it was also announced a couple of months back that the Drishyam franchise will be officially reborn in the Korean language, making history in the realm of Hindi cinema.