Drishyam in Korean: Mohanlal's superhit crime thriller to get another remake

Panorama Studios, an esteemed Indian production banner, and South Korea's Anthology Studios have joined forces in an exciting collaboration, as they unveiled their partnership for the much-anticipated remake of the renowned Drishyam franchise in Korea.

The grand announcement took place at the prestigious India Pavilion during the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, where luminaries Kumar Mangat Pathak and Jay Choi, the respective heads of Panorama Studios and Anthology Studios, were present to showcase their shared vision.

Read Also Ajay Devgn to star in Hindi remake of Gujarati hit film Vash; full details inside

The original Malaylam version and its multiple remakes

Originating as a Malayalam crime thriller, Drishyam weaves a gripping narrative around Georgekutty, brilliantly portrayed by the legendary Mohanlal, and his family, who find themselves ensnared in suspicion when the son of the esteemed IG Geetha Prabhakar, Varun Prabhakar, mysteriously vanishes.

This cinematic gem, written and directed by the talented Jeethu Joseph in 2013, garnered tremendous success, paving the way for remakes and sequels in four distinct Indian languages: Drishya (2014) in Kannada, Drushyam (2014) in Telugu, Papanasam (2015) in Tamil, and Drishyam (2015) in Hindi.

Drishyam's rebirth in Korean

Now, in an unprecedented move, the Drishyam franchise will be officially reborn in the Korean language, making history in the realm of Hindi cinema.

Pathak, the visionary producer who has secured the rights for multiple languages, expressed his excitement at the prospect of bringing this exceptional film series to South Korea, expanding its reach beyond the Indian subcontinent.

"This momentous occasion, where the Drishyam franchise is embraced in the Korean language, fills me with immense joy. It not only extends the horizons of our film beyond the borders of India but also places Hindi cinema firmly on the global stage.”

He further added, “We have been inspired by the captivating works of Korean cinema for years, and now they, in turn, have found their muse in one of our creations. This achievement resonates deeply within the Indian film fraternity," Pathak exclaimed passionately, encapsulating the magnitude of this collaboration.